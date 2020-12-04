Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Condemn NDC’s 'fake' video about Akufo-Addo - Oppong Nkrumah challenges CSOs, others

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has challenged the Chief Imam, the Christian Council and other Civil Society Groups in the country to come out to condemn the 'fake' video of President Nana Akufo-Addo being circulated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I am throwing a challenge to the media, the Chief Imam, the Christian Council and the various Civil Society Groups to look at the fake video and the raw video and tell the truth to Ghanaians about the two videos and also openly tell Ghanaians that the NDC’s video is fake,” he challenged.



According to him if they don’t come out to tell the truth, they will assume that they are in support of the fake video of the NDC about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker charged the leaders of the various bodies to react to the fake video that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is circulating on social media and other platforms.



“The campaign team of John Mahama made up of young people managed to convince him that he should abandon his issue-based campaign and then use propaganda, lies and fake videos and audios to do the campaign . . . hence, Mahama came out to say that he brought Free SHS, 1D1F and the last thing is to attack Nana Addo’s personality and that is why they edited a video of a 2016 campaign donation to depict that Akufo-Addo is corrupt,” he noted.



He stressed that the NDC and former President John Mahama have resorted to this approach based on the fact that their campaign has now sank deep down.



Lady involved in Akufo-Addo bribery scandal speaks



The lady involved in the supposed President Akufo-Addo bribery scandal video released by the NDC has finally spoken about the brouhaha.



The lady with the name Hajia Fawz has finally explained the rationale behind her visit to the resident of President Akufo-Addo.







Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio Facebook page, Hajia Fawz stated she visited President Akufo-Addo at his residence in Nima in 2016 [ Akufo-Addo was then the flagbearer of the NPP and not the President] to support the party’s campaign for the 2016 general elections.



According to Hajia Fawz, she donated Gh¢40,000 and 1,000 T-shirts to support the NPP campaign in the 2016 general elections.



In the interview, Hajia Fawz mentioned that she is a staunch supporter of the NPP and decided to offer her support to the party to win power in the 2016 general elections and she is surprised with what the “false reportage” from NDC.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.