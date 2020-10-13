General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Concretization main cause of perennial floods in Accra - Ing. Ocansey

A member of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Narteh Ocansey has stated that Accra’s perennial floods is as a result of the large concretization of the capital.



According to the engineer, the efforts of successive governments to fighting the problem is inadequate and a case of wrong investment.



Most parts of the capital city got flooded after the heavy rains over the weekend.



Speaking in relation to this development on 3FM’s Sunrise Monday October 12, Ing. Ocansey said “the concretization of the city is the most important problem. When you have rainfall on any day on concrete or surface, water runs off when it rains in your own house which previously was a natural bare ground, is now concrete.



“About 90 % of the water that comes doesn’t infiltrate into the soil but runs off and the drains are still the same size,” he said.



“Due to the run of the water those who are below stream suffer greatly from this development. The water, must pass somewhere so it ends up in homes.



“If we don’t check the rate of urbanization in the area, it could be destructive. If this continues by 2025 over 60% of those in the catchment area will be submerged under water should it rain.

