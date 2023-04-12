You are here: HomeNews2023 04 12Article 1747613

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Concerned bettors reject 10% tax on wins

Betting companies in Ghana Betting companies in Ghana

A group calling itself Concerned Bettors of Ghana (CBOG) has rejected the government’s decision to place a 10 per cent tax on all wins.

The group in a statement dated April 11, 2023, and signed by its convener Richard Aguda stated that: “We the above-mentioned association vehemently reject the introduction of a new tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.”

The group said any further imposition of tax on the already tax-burdened society is a recipe for chaos and a means to find other criminal and dubious ways of survival.

Below is the statement: