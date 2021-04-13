Concerned Youth of Mpohor wants D.C.E. maintained

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Benjamin Ankomah-Appiah, Contributor

A recognised pressure group in the Mpohor Constituency is pleading with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain the DCE for the area, Asaah Mensah as the DCE for the area.



According to the group, the DCE has worked so hard for the party to maintain the Parliamentary seat and has also implemented government policies well.



One of the leaders of the group, Robert Mensah who is also the Deputy Youth Organiser for the NPP in the constituency told the press, "Honourable Asaah Mensah has been the best DCE so far. His effort in ensuring successful implementation of planting for food and jobs, initiating and completion of government physical projects like schools, bridges, feeder roads are remarkable."



"Honourable has ensured most of the youth are engaged in jobs and also handled the fight against galamsey operations very well in the area," he added.



"The DCE was commended by external auditors when they audited the books of the assembly last week," he asserted.



According to the group, the DCE is very affable and bridges the gap between the youth and the political authorities which was eluding the majority over a decade.



Asaah Mensah in his response on Radio said that He's there to serve the interest of both the people and the government and he's not surprised the youth is calling on the President to maintain him.



President Akufo-Addo is yet to appoint people for the MMDCEs and the Concern Youth of Mpohor pleads with the President to maintain Asaah Mensah.