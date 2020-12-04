General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Concerned Mothers' Movement prays for election 2020

Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7

The Concerned Mothers' Movement, a socially-minded non-governmental organisation, has organised a prayer festival to seek God's intervention in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.



The festival brought together pastors from various denominations, traditional leaders, and members from the security services to pray for the nation and the election in general.



Reverend Ernest Kwofie, the Chairman of the Regional Peace Council, said there could not be development without peace hence the need to maintain the peace to enhance nation-building.



He said Ghana must learn from the aftermath of wars in neighbouring countries adding: "The wanton destruction of lives and property from electoral violence as witnessed in countries around us must inform our decision."



The Peace Council, he said, would continue to facilitate and develop mechanisms for conflict prevention, management, resolution and build sustainable peace in the country.



Rev. Kwofie urged all to be peace ambassadors and continue to propagate the message.



Mrs Josephine Amo, the Executive Director of the Concerned Mothers’ Movement, said cases of violence in Ghana during elections had largely been localised, sometimes producing a tensed electoral atmosphere, which created a sense of insecurity.



"What the nation witnessed in the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-Elections is an indication that violence is possible and the need for all stakeholders to find preventive measures to avoid any escalation of such localised violence cannot be overemphasised".



Ms Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director, Department of Gender, assured of the Regional Coordinating Council's support in ensuring a peaceful election.



Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, said Ghanaians had nowhere to run to in the event of conflicts and so “we must allow peace to prevail".



Pastor Robert K. Amo of the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church, tasked the electorate to obey all regulations regarding the voting as that was the first step of advancing peace.



The gathering prayed for political parties, the security services, Electoral Commission and the nation as a whole.

