Compressor operator jailed 15 years for attempted robbery

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced a 33-year-old compressor operator to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for attempting to commit robbery, threat of death and possession of a firearm without authority.



Bismark Abugri, popularly known as Rocky, denied the charges leveled against him but the court found him guilty at the end of trial.



Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, the prosecutor, told the court presided over by Hathia Ama Manu that the complainant, Louis Sowah is a driver and the convict resided at Nsuta and Aboso both in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley Municipalities respectively.



He said on July 7, 2022, at about 2230 hours, the complainant was driving Mazda Demo taxicab with registration number AW 8770-14 from Bogoso junction towards Tarkwa township.



The prosecutor said on reaching the traffic light near Sag, convict signaled the complainant to stop and pick him to Teberebe, a community near Tarkwa.



Chief Inspector Lartey said when they arrived at a spot near Thomas Cecilia Mensah quarry, convict directed the complainant to use a branch road, but he declined and instead sped off towards Tarkwa direction.



He said Aguri then pulled a locally manufactured pistol from a polythene bag hidden on him, pointed it at Sowah so he could rob him, but the complainant disarmed the convict.



Prosecution said the complainant hurriedly went out of the vehicle, grabbed Abugri through the front passenger door and he (convict) removed a knife concealed in the waist of his trousers, but the complainant got hold of it and arrested him.



The court heard that while escorting the convict to the Tarkwa police station, he opened the door of the cab and attempted to escape around the Tarkwa main lorry station.



He said Abugri was re-arrested by a good Samaritan, beaten and handed over to the Tarkwa police where he was taken to the hospital, treated, and discharged.



Prosecution said during investigation Abugri confessed in his caution statement that he intentionally took the complainant to Teberebe to rob him of his money.



Chief Inspector Lartey said after thorough Investigation, a duplicate docket was prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department in Sekondi for advice.



He said on May 12, 2022, a directive was received from the Attorney General’s Department that Abugri should be charged with the offences.