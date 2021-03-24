Compressor fault leaves parts of the country without electricity

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco) has attributed the interruption in power supply to some parts of the country on Wednesday, 24 March 2021, to a compressor fault upstream, reported by the Ghana Gas Company.



There was an interruption in the power supply from about 1 am to nearly 7 am.



In a statement by GRIDco, the State power transmitter said: “At 1.02 am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a compressor fault upstream, reported by the Ghana Gas Company, led to the loss of 750MW of power from some generating plants; specifically, Karpowership and VRA’s Aboadze units.”



It continued that: “The situation affected power supply to parts of the Greater Accra and Central regions, particularly Accra East, Winneba, Techiman, and Sunyani.”



It added that: “The fault was rectified at 6.45 am and power has since been restored to all affected areas in the country.”