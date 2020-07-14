General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Comply with law on political vigilantism – Peace Council cautions NDC, NPP

National Peace Council Chair, Most Rev Prof. Emmanuel Asante

The National Peace Council has called on the two leading political parties, (NDC, NPP) to strictly adhere to the roadmap and the Code of Conduct, on the eradication of political vigilantism and election-related violence following the recorded skirmishes in some registration centres.



A statement issued by the Peace Council asked both NPP and NDC to “disassociate itself from any violent activity by any of their members during and after the registration process and to go further to facilitate the arrest of such people who are bent on dragging the path of peace Ghana has taken backwards.”



There have been incidences and pockets of violence in some Registration Centres in the ongoing mass registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.



News reports confirmed that clashes between the supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress culminated in some sporadic shootings, machete wounds on some identified party activists that resulted in the arrest of perpetrators.



Areas where this violence occurred included, Ejura-Sekyere-Odumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kasoa in the Central Region, Asutifi South, and Tano South Constituencies in the Ahafo Region, Dormaa West Constituency in the Bono Region, Ho West in the Volta Region as well as Fadama and New Town in the Greater Accra Region.



Meanwhile, the NPC has commended the Security Personnel detailed at the E. P church voter registration centre in Accra New Town for arresting and prosecuting some seven persons who allegedly obstructed the security from performing their legitimate duty on July 7, 2020.



“It is in this respect that the Council calls on the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service, to rise up to the occasion as they usually do by arresting any other persons whose actions have the potential to derail the peace of the country."



"The Police should always be guided by their motto “Service with Integrity” to ensure human lives and property are protected by enforcing the laws without fear or favour.”













