Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Completed but abandoned police station at Krobo Odumase now hideout for criminals

Construction works on the building began in 2012 and completed in 2016

A newly built police station at Krobo Odumasi in the Manhyia North Sub Metro under the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has ironically been turned into a den for criminals.



Construction works on the building began in 2012 and completed in 2016, but it has since been abandoned as criminals have a field day.



The police station built by the KMA, which is sited in the middle of the town is being left to rot as valuable equipment like computers, TVs and other sensitive gadgets go waste.



Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo reports that the rooms are covered with cobwebs and dust.



Gradually, part of the project meant for the uniformed personnel, whose catchphrase is Service with Integrity, is becoming a comfortable hub for some traders and drivers too.



Some residents told Osei Kwadwo they are living in fear following the incessant robbery and murder cases in the area due to lack of police presence.



“Four persons have been murdered by unknown assailants within two months while others have been robbed and attacked by criminals,” a resident said.







Another shared popular sentiment in the area, which has led to self-imposed curfew. “The nefarious activities by armed robbers and criminals are getting out of hand. We are being attacked everyday. It is difficult to come to work or go out before 6am and after 6pm due to insecurity in the area.”



The residents are therefore appealing to the KMA and government in general to address their concerns to help curb criminals activities there.





