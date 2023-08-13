Complete your National Cathedral and name it after JB Danquah – NDC MP to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak, has slammed President Akufo-Addo’s suggestion that the University of Ghana could be named after the late Joseph Boakye Danquah.



According to the politician, this is an attempt to change the country’s past.



President Akufo-Addo eulogised the late Joseph Boakye Danquah a former presidential candidate in 1960 saying he played a major role in the establishment of the University of Ghana.



The President giving a speech during the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the institution expressed his conviction that history will view JB Danquah favourably considering the efforts he put in place to see to the establishment of UG.



President Akufo-Addo highlighted how Joseph Boakye Danquah’s commitment to ensuring Ghana had its university led to the founding of the University of Ghana.



He described JB Danquah as visionary adding that the legacy of Joseph Boakye Danquah might even warrant consideration for naming the University of Ghana after him, given the historical significance of his contributions.



“Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen.”



“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this university [the University of Ghana], a fact that, on the 75th anniversary of its existence, should be vividly recalled by all of us who are being and are the beneficiaries of his work,” he said.



In response, the Builsa South legislator declared that the president is aiming to change the country’s history.



As a result, he has requested him to wait and name the national cathedral after JB Danquah.



He also stated that the president’s attempt to rewrite Ghana’s history to benefit his family will fail.



In a tweet, he stated that the warped history under this regime would be reversed after the 2024 presidential election.



“Complete your cathedral and name it after him wai. Your agenda to revise the history of Ghana in favour of your clan is bound to unravel after January 7th, 2025. Ghana’s true history will be reinstated.”