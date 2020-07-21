Regional News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Complete our abandoned 7-year-old uncompleted hospital – Soma residents beg govt

The uncompleted hospital which has been abandoned for over 7 years

Residents of Soma are appealing to the government to come to their aid by completing a 7-year-old abandoned uncompleted hospital structure at the Soma CHIP compound under the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.



Speaking to the Assemblyman of the community, Benjamin Bolo, he told GhanaWeb that, the building is one of the structures started in 2013 by the NDC government.



He revealed that, the CHIP compound serves about 1000 people in the Soma community and other 7 neighboring villages, including Jiam, Baadi, Sillawuni, Soma, Subaayiri, Kpakpalamuni and Jinka.



“All these seven communities depend on the Soma CHIP compound for medical attention” he told GhanaWeb.



Hon. Ben believes if the structure is completed it will go a long way to enhance the quality health care delivery in the community.



He bemoaned that, the old hospital facility is currently in dire need of face-lifting and must be looked at.



Mr Bolo further explained that, the Hospital is currently serving as a consulting room, labour room, and at them same time a bangalow for one of the nurses.



The Assembly man, has lamented that, the structure has been abandoned for almost 7 years.



“...The contractor abandoned the project, saying that they didn't pay him all his money and that another person will come and continue it. So we are pleading with government to come and complete it for us. If this is completed and added to this one it will help as,” He added.



Meanwhile, residents of the community have also taken step to support the CHIP compound by providing it with a local structure which is at verge of completion.

