Complete Salaga-Bimbila road for us - Residents plead

Construction of major drains on the road has so far commenced as part of the road project

Some residents of Nkwanta, a suburb of Salaga in the Savanna Region have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure the Salaga-Bimbila road is completed.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's regional correspondent in an interview, the residents bemoaned how politicians in the area always use the construction of the road as a political tool to canvas for votes during elections and after elections, it is dumped till another election year.



Meanwhile, the construction of major drains on the road has commenced as part of the road project. The residents told GhanaWeb, they are hopeful that the project will not be abandoned as it has always been done.



“Our request to the contractors is that, they should fast track work, at least they should make sure that all the material that will be needed are provided to the site supervisor to complete the drains for the construction to continue.



“We are much grateful for what we have seen so far and we wish that the work will continue like that, it shouldn't be like just for election sake," Razak, a resident of Nkwanta told GhanaWeb.



The residents pleaded for a continuation of the project after December elections, regardless of who wins power in the upcoming general elections.



“Every election year, that is what they do to us, they will come and gravel it and go. We don't want it to be the same this year too."



Alhassan Yusha, the Site Supervisor, popularly known as “Yes Sayi" disclosed to GhanaWeb New Modern World Construction, is the contractor working on the road project.



