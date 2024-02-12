‘Companies cannot pay us enough to survive on’ – Delivery man explains

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Hope, a delivery man residing in Accra, has explained why he prefers his delivery job to working with, or, for a company in Ghana.



Speaking during an interaction with Abigail Johnson on GhanaWeb TV's Everyday People programme, Hope said that working with a company won't be a good decision because he cannot survive on what he would earn there, hence his choice to be on his own and do the delivery job.



"When you look at the companies, none of them can really pay you well when you work for them. There are some companies that when you start working with them, they only pay you between GH¢700 and 800 in a month and your transportation alone consumes everything. So, working for a company would not help us survive, so we decided to start the delivery job," he disclosed.



Although he made a ‘good decision’ by settling on the delivery job, Hope says he hasn’t been able to make any savings for himself for the past year.



He gave his reasons as, "Our target is to have more orders but when we come, we don't meet our expectations. You can just be there until you receive an order for delivery, so usually, our expectations are cut short."



On good days, Hope says he makes about GH¢150, and out of that, he buys food and fuel and then keeps the rest, and on bad days, he makes GH¢50, which he uses to buy fuel.



