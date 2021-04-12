Community elder commends CCF for its support

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A community elder at Gomoa Manso who is also the Presiding Member of the area, Kweku Nyarko Koomson has praised Crime Check Foundation, CCF for reaching out to the residents of the community.



CCF stormed the town with food items, clothing, shoes, walking aids and wheelchairs to donate massively to the poor residents including students.



Speaking to crimecheckghana, Mr. Koomson expressed gratitude to the Foundation for coming to their aid as most of the beneficiaries starved and struggled to clothe themselves. He said the physically challenged persons have also got relief from having to buy walking aids and wheelchairs to support their movement.



“The donation has come at the right time. Most of the residents did not have hope but you can now see the joy this donation of the items have brought to them. I am particularly grateful to you and your donors for the support. God bless you.” He said.



The Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng acknowledged the need to go to the aid of the poor in accordance with the teachings of Christianity and Islam. “The Bible and the Quran teach us that, those who have been blessed with wealth should help the poor. This is exactly what we have dedicated ourselves to do, to look for genuinely struggling individuals to assist them.” He indicated.



The residents expressed their excitement as they blessed CCF and the donors who contributed the items to make the donation possible. “God bless CCF and its donors for these gifts. We never thought that we will have this kind of support. May God grant you long life.” They said.



Teachers of Gomoa Manso L/A school also thanked CCF on behalf of the students for putting smiles on their faces.







The Village Charity Series



Crime Check Foundation has supported many struggling village dwellers individuals. You can kindly contact CCF on 0242074276 via call or whatsapp to support the series.