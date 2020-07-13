Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Jerry Halm, Contributor

Community business initiative training for micro, small businesses starts in the Central Region

'Participants should appreciate the process of setting up a business'

A series of workshops aimed at educating and empowering micro and small business owners in their various communities has commenced in the Central Region.



The first in the series for the Region brought together close to one hundred micro and small business owners and budding entrepreneurs from all over the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District. The event which was held on 10th July 2020 took place at the Founders Hall of the District Assembly Office Complex at Abura Dunkwa.



Opening the programme, Mr Ernest Brew Paintsil, the District Planning Officer and coordinator of the event, touched on the importance of such an initiative. He stressed on the importance the District attached to the programme thus the impressive turn out by the participants. He advised all participants to take advantage of the workshop to increase their knowledge and skills as business

people.



The main objective of the workshop was to ensure that participants appreciate the process of setting up a business from creation to stability stage, spot business opportunities in their communities as well as keep basic records of their business operations.



The training workshop is part of the Government’s quest to empower small business at the community level through the Presidential Business Support Program of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), under the Ministry of Business Development.



Facilitation of the workshop was done by Messrs. Jerry Nathaniel Halm and Joshua Kwabena Dadzie of Grit Business Group, an Accra-based business consultancy firm.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.