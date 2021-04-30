Communications Ministry to supervise IT staff in state agencies – Ursula

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

All Information Technology Personnel in government agencies will soon be under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization.



This is to ensure that the personnel meet the standard of qualification and skills needed to execute their mandate.



According to the Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, her ministry will soon commence an IT audit in the various institutions to ascertain the gaps and challenges and proffer solutions.



She said there is an ongoing dialogue with the Civil Service Commission to facilitate the move.



“For government to achieve an efficient and effective Digital economy, our IT personnel need to be equipped with the needed skills for a quality delivery hence a need for the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization to provide a supervisory role on IT persons.”



Mrs. Owusu Ekuful told the media in Accra Tuesday.