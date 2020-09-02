General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Communications Minister relaunches ‘improved’ Coronavirus Tracker App

The app will boost the fight against coronavirus

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has re-launched a COVID-19 mobile application aimed at boosting Ghana’s fight against the global pandemic.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said at the re-launch of the app on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, that the app has been re-launched because it has been updated and its efficiency improved.



“Today we are here once again to re-launch an upgraded version of the COVID-19 symptom tracker, in view of the President’s easing of restrictions on movement and the opening up of the airports to travellers.



“Our strategy of using a multi-staged COVID-19 recovery plan based on science and data requires the deployment and use of digital technology and innovation to restore every sector of the Ghanaian economy to normalcy,” she is quoted in a report by the Daily Graphic.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the updated tracker app will ensure that healthcare staff can contact COVID-19 patients and track suspected cases, as well as identify COVID-19 hotpots.



“Under this re-launch platform, healthcare staff will be able to contact patients and track the movements of COVID-19 live cases. The new platform can also alert users on moving out of allowed areas, report case breaches to authorities and push notifications to bulk users amongst others,” she added.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, first launched the GH COVID-19 tracker on April 13, 2020, to boost the fight against the virus.





