Common sense eluded Fadda Dickson – Presidential Staffer on Peace FM’s apology to NDC

Charles Nii Nii Taiko Tagoe is an aide to President Akufo-Addo

An aide to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe says the Managing Director of Despite Media, Dr Fadda Dickson Narh lacked proper judgement in his decision to issue an apology to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



The Management of Despite Media Group on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, issued a letter to the NDC calling for a truce on the party’s decision to boycott the flagship morning show of the media house, Kokrokoo on Peace FM over allegations of bias on the part of the host, Kwame Sefa Kayi.



“The management of Despite Media acknowledges responsibility for whatever misunderstanding that has arisen between us and the NDC in recent times."



“We, therefore, urge the NDC to let sleeping dogs lie and allow harmony to reign and return to the Kokrokoo show," the statement addressed to NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.



Reacting to news of the letter, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a Presidential Staffer has charged at the Managing Director of Despite Media whose signature the letter bears.



In a post on his Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb, the Presidential Staffer said the only reason that can account for the respected Managing Director of the Despite Media conglomerate, Fadda Dickson Narh issuing the letter is because he was eluded by sense.



“Common sense eluded Fadda Dickson, the reason why he wrote and signed that letter without mentioning the insults and attacks on his own employees. Ofui!,” portions of his brazen attack on the Managing Director reads.



According to Charles Teiko Tagoe, “The issue was Sammy Gyamfi issuing a statement to insult and attack Kwame Sefa-Kayi and his production team, recently describing Sefa Kayi as a dictator and running an “over-hyped show”. Therefore, any sensible managing director who genuinely wants to resolve same must involve the two people.”



