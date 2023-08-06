Common Core Program for schools a threat to educational system – CCT-Ghana

General News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to be clear on the new path forward since subsequent BECE will be based on the new curriculum, which is the Common Core Program.



The Communication Director for the group, Adokwei Ayikwei-Awulley disclosed this in a statement to extend best wishes to this year’s BECE candidates, who happen to be the last to write the exam based on the old syllabus.



According to the group, both teachers and parents remain confused about the new program and its trend.



“Lack of textbooks and other teaching and learning resources especially at the Junior High since the introduction of the Common Core Program is a serious threat to our educational system,” Madam Ayikwei-Awulley stated.