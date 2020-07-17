Regional News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Committee set to resolve impasse at Kumasi Metro Mass Transit

Staff of Metro Mass in Kumasi being addressed

Staff of the Kumasi Metro Mass Transit have rescinded their decision to continue with a sit-down strike which began last Wednesday, July 15.



The aggrieved workers embarked on the industrial action due to several complaints made over the non-payment of salaries for nearly two months.



The workers, mainly drivers and mechanics, called for the head of the Managing Director, Albert Aduboahene for crippling the government agency.



Chairman of the Junior Staff Association at the Kumasi depot, John Osei was also interdicted –sparking outrage among the workers.



But after long hours of negotiations behind closed doors between the staff members and the Ashanti Regional Security Council as well as labour officers, Thursday, a consensus has been reached with the strike called off with immediate effect.



Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has also tasked a committee to resolve the impasse. The four-member committee include representatives from the Trades Union Congress, the Labour Commission, the Labour Department as well as the General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union.







“It is about the current situation of Kumasi branch of Metro Mass...the Regional Minister invited us for a discussion on the issue and at the end of the day we’ve all come to a consensus that the workers have to go to work whiles management also do their part that has been assigned,” said Paul Adu Kofi of the General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union.



Workers of the Kumasi Metro Mass Transit upon the consensus reached, have resumed work.



“The interdiction of Mr John Osei has also been reversed,” Adu Kofi said.









