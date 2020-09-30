Religion of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Commit to peace and foster togetherness – Clergyman

Rev. Dr Mensah has adviced Ghanaians to foster togetherness during and after the elections

Stakeholders in the electoral process have been advised to commit to peace and foster togetherness in the country before, during and after the general election to sustain the gains made.



The Reverend Dr Steve Mensah, General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, gave the advice at the opening of a two-day impartation conference at Lashibi, near Tema, on Tuesday.



The conference, organised by the Believers Great Harvest Evangelistic Ministries International (BGH), is aimed at impacting the lives of participants, restoring the lost hope and faith due to the coronavirus pandemic, and praying for peace ahead of the December 7 Election.



Rev. Dr Mensah said the heightened tension aligned with election years were not good for the country’s growth.



He urged Christians to desist from engaging in acts that would ruin the peace of the country as that would be a betrayal of Christ Jesus who is the Prince of Peace.



The General Overseer admonished politicians to desist from involving the youth in acts of violence that could mar their future career.



Reverend Thomas Asiedu-Peprah, President and Founder of the Believers Great Harvest Ministries, said the Ministry started some 13 years ago and had been impacting the lives of many.



He said the church had started operating a basic school and that plans were underway to establish a hospital to complement government’s efforts at providing education and quality healthcare for all.



Rev. Asiedu-Peprah said the Ministry had also been offering assistance to the needy and some orphanages including Rhema Ghana, with the provision of boreholes for some communities.



He charged politicians to conduct issue-based campaigns devoid of insults and attacks on personalities to bring sanity to the electioneering.

