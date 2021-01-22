General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Commission on Culture appoints Cultural Ambassador

Professor Fredrick Owusu Nyarko has been appointed Cultural Ambassador

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has appointed Professor Fredrick Owusu Nyarko (Ancestral Poet) as its Cultural Ambassador to propagate its vision and goals.



In a ceremony held in Accra on Wednesday, Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director, NCC said the appointment would help the Commission promote Ghanaian cultural activities in the country and beyond.



She said Prof. Nyarko was an outstanding advocate of the Ghanaian Culture across the globe and harnessing his influence on the youth would set as an example to the youthful population of the country.



She said the appointment would give a youthful face to the Ghanaian Culture and attract younger persons to patronize the food, fashion, music, dance, poetry amongst other rich cultures of the Ghanaian people.



She said the Ambassador would be expected to come up with programmes targeted at reviving Ghanaian culture and uphold the image of the Commission.



Madam Nyame said Ghanaians should cherish their culture and not trade it for foreign ones; “Our foods are organic and our sense of fashion is outstanding”.



She said the Culture Ambassador is a Poet, Teacher, and had to his credit local and international awards recognizing his works in promoting the Ghanaian Culture.



Prof. Nyarko in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the Commission for the appointment and pledged to commit to the task.



He said the appointment had given him the leverage to do more than before, to educate and reach out to Ghanaian and people across the globe with the Ghanaian Culture especially the youth.