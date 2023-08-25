Commercial sex workers clash with Sunyani Traditional Council over ban on noise making

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Following the announcement of the funeral ceremony of Sunyanimanhene, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri ll, the Sunyani Traditional Council has formally declared a one-month ban on making noise in Sunyani.



The news was announced at the Sunyani Traditional Council’s emergency meeting, which was held at Sunyani Palace.



Residents in the region were asked to follow the guidelines because breaking them could result in serious punishment.



However, the Council claimed that commercial sex workers violated the decree by engaging in nighttime activities.



The palace wardens personally approached the prostitutes and asked them to halt their services for a time, but they continued their activities.



On Tuesday, Palace wardens performed a sweep and arrested several sex workers.



The sex workers led the authorities to their residence.



Surprisingly, it was discovered that the sex workers were all housed in a Mission House of a well-known church.



The location was donated by a well-known church leader, to whom they pay rent.