Commercial driver arrested for allegedly murdering wife

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Thirty-eight-year-old commercial driver, Michael Abeiku, is in the grips of the Eastern Regional Police Command for allegedly killing his wife



Michael Abeiku was arrested for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife, Gifty Tetteh at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality.



Details emerging indicate that the suspect threatened to kill the wife some months ago after accusing her of infidelity.



The family of the deceased noted that the suspect inflicted machete wounds on the wife after a short argument with her.



The wife had returned home after going to stay with her mother for some time.



He inflicted wounds on her limbs, neck, breast, and knees until she bled out profusely and died before the arrival of the police.



Ebenezer Boadi, an uncle of the deceased told the media that



“It’s a very sad situation, they have an unresolved issue. The husband a few months ago threatened to kill my niece for allegedly cheating on him after a man called her on phone. The husband later called the man back and the two exchanged words. My niece who was scared for her life, sought a divorce, but the man begged me to settle the matter. So we were in the process of doing that and he just killed my niece. The police came to the house to take some pictures and videos.”