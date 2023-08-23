Comfort Wiafe recognized for outstanding contribution to underprivileged communities

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: Arise to Connect Africa

In a heartwarming testament to the power of youth-driven philanthropy, Comfort Wiafe, the founder of Arise to Connect Africa, has been nominated for the Young Philanthropist of the Year Category in the esteemed Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG awards).



Comfort’s dedication and tireless efforts to bring positive change to underprivileged communities have earned her this well-deserved recognition.



Arise to Connect Africa, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) spearheaded by Comfort Wiafe, is firmly grounded in the principles of servant leadership, both in action and spirit.



The organization is committed to transforming the lives of the most vulnerable individuals within society. Through a series of impactful programs, Arise to Connect Africa delivers vital educational and healthcare services to those who are often overlooked and underserved.



Comfort’s vision reaches beyond mere charity; she and her team at Arise to Connect Africa work diligently to create sustainable social change within economically disadvantaged communities.



Their dedication translates into practical efforts that not only uplift individuals but also ignite a cycle of giving within the hearts of people from all walks of life.



The Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG awards) stands as a beacon of recognition for non-profit organizations and individuals who dedicate their lives to bettering the world around them. These awards spotlight a diverse range of non-profits across various sectors, all united by their unwavering commitment to community service and societal advancement.



Beyond just honoring their endeavors, the HAG awards serve to amplify the voices of these impactful organizations and provide them with enhanced opportunities to further their missions.



To cast your vote for Comfort Wiafe and Arise to Connect Africa, supporters are encouraged to dial *800*1111# and use the nominee code 6634 across all networks.



Alternatively, votes can be submitted through the official website of Humanitarian Awards Global at humanitarianawardsglobal.org. Voting will remain open until September 30, 2023.



As we celebrate young leaders like Comfort Wiafe who are making an indelible mark on the world, let us recognize the immense potential for positive change that resides within the hearts of the next generation.



Through initiatives like Arise to Connect Africa, the future shines brightly with the promise of a more compassionate and equitable world for all.



