Come for the E-Block and let me have my land – Angry Yilo Krobo Chief charges at Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The issue of abandoned E-Blocks left to rot has been festering in rural areas.



The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has often been called out by traditional leaders and stakeholders for not putting the E-Blocks started by erstwhile president John Dramani Mahama to use.



The most recent one of these callouts is from the chief of Yilo Krobo who are angry about the way the E-Blocks in their community have been deserted by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



In a video circulating on social media, some chiefs of the Yilo Krobo traditional area are rigorously calling on President Akufo-Addo to commission the completed schools to facilitate education in the community.



The chief complained that the abandoned school blocks have been invaded by rodents like mice and rats because of the neglect.



He further stated that President Akufo-Addo should do away with the E-Block should he fail to commission it this year (2023).



“I poured libation before this school was constructed. It’s been six years but only cats, rats and other animals visit this beautiful building. Human beings do not attend this school rather, animals do. I don’t like this. I really don’t. If you do not commission this school for me this year, I will not accept it. …If not, come for the school and let me keep my land,” a chief who spoke to the media lamented.



The Community Day Senior High Schools (E-Blocks) was initiated by the former government of the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama to supplement the deficit in schools in various communities in the country.



Watch the video below:





Yilo Krobo Chiefs are tired with the nonsense of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia govt.



If you support the NPP, how can you explain this here? What wisdom or sense can you attach to this decision to abandon such a fantastic school for animals instead of human beings? #WeAreWonitwaasidi pic.twitter.com/aYGZXjjhWi — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) September 25, 2023

BAJ/OGB