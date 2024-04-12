Come clear on dumsor - Prof Adei to Akufo-Addo's government

General News of Friday, 12 April 2024

The former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof Stephen Adei, has urged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to be transparent on the intermittent power supply (dumsor) the country has been facing recently.



According to him, it is important that the government tells the people of Ghana what exactly is happening in order to put in measures to help find the solutions to the problem(s).



He urged the stakeholders in Ghana’s power sector, including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Volta River Authority (VRA), and the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to address Ghanaians on the matter and come out with a plan so that they are able to plan their lives better.



“I think that, again, this is one of the issues whereby coming clear as to really what is happening tends to do better than leaving the room for people to speculate as to whether it is dumsor or sordum,” he said.



Prof Adei was also shocked by reports of the energy minister telling Ghanaians to come up with their own timetable for the intermittent power supply.



“Actually, to be honest, I didn't hear that one. But I'm surprised that he says that, because how are you going to produce your own timetable when you don't know when it will come on and go off?



“There are certain points in leadership whereby your credibility gets undermined when certain information are not shared,” he added.



The former NDPC chairman also disclosed that he has not been affected by the ongoing dumsor so much because he relies on solar energy.



He called on the government to consider solar energy as a means to resolving the country's energy supply issues.



