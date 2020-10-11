General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Peter Agengre, Contributor

Come and let’s spend our pension money together, forget parliament - Moses Asaga counsels Boniface Gambila

Boniface Gambila, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nabdam Constituency

Former Member of Parliament for the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region Moses Asaga has called on Mr. Boniface Gambila to forget returning to Parliament this year again.



He said Boniface Gambila cannot be the MP for Nabdam any day. He has therefore called on him to come so that they enjoy their pension benefits as former MPs.



Moses Asaga was addressing thousands of NDC sympathisers during a youth walk at Sekoti.



“I want you to tell Gambila that Moses Saa Dok says he should come so that we can spend the pension money. So he should allow the smart and energetic person to be our MP. So he should come so that he and Moses Saa Dok who are age mates and also a former MP spend our pension together. So he shouldn’t bother himself engaging in political campaigns.’’ Asaga counselled.



Moses Asaga is the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority. He served as MP of the area from 1996 till he lost it to Boniface Gambila in 2012.



The walk was organised by the youth of the Sekoti enclave to drum home the need to retain the Member of Parliament of the area, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane for another four years. This according to them is due to the fact that he has taken the development of Nabdam like his personal home. They also called on the people of the area to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama as President in the December general elections to save their children from dropping out of school.



David Dong, a convener of the youth questioned Boniface Gambila that “what legacy do you have as a former MP in Nabdam and you think you deserve to return to Parliament? Do not give your vote out to Boniface because of GHc5.00. The youth of Sekoti are poised to supporting people with development conscience.”



The incumbent MP who arrived in the company of Tetteh Zure (constituency chairman) James Tenga (communications officer) Damian Azong (treasurer), Ambrose Yambire (Election Director) among other top shots of the party walked through the principal streets of Ndanbooh through Nyogbare-Benzure-Nabokin to Kotintaabig-Kugrin and ended at Sekoti Senior High School. He commended the youth for the initiative to mobilize themselves to support him to win the elections. He encouraged them to be on guard and campaign vigorously for victory come December 7. He also assured them of Mr. Mahama’s manifesto pledge of making primary health care free for Ghanaians should he win the December polls.





