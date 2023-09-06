Colombia’s VP Francia Marquez arrives in Accra September 6

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice-President of Colombia, Francia Elena Marquez Mina as part of her tour to several African countries, will be in Ghana today September 6, 2023.



Her visit is part of efforts by the Columbian government to build international relations for South-South cooperation, racial and climate justice, and historic reparations.



While in Ghana, Marquez is expected to discuss ways Ghana and Columbia can leverage existing cooperation for mutual benefit.



It will also afford both countries the opportunity to strengthen ties with the black continent, in particular on the themes of peace, reconciliation, gender, racial equality, and the defense of the environment.



She will be welcomed to the Jubilee House by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.