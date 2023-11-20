Colombia Embassy supports LASA's first congress in Ghana

Regional News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: Matilda Mensah Marfo, Contributor

From November 15th to 18th, a south-south exchange amongst scholars, practitioners, and activists was encouraged as Ghana became the First African Country to host the Latin American Studies Association Congress.



The four-day event held at the Maison Francais at the University of Ghana was a joint effort that came into fruition between the Latin America Studies Association, the Colombian Embassy of Ghana, under the auspices of H.E Daniel Garces Carabali, the University of Ghana, under the leadership of Joanna Boampong the Founding Director of the Center for Latin American Studies.



For its opening ceremony on November 15th, 2023, the LASA congress hosted the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey, as well as other members of the diplomatic corps.



At the event, a representative from the University of Ghana expressed how excited the university is to be the host of the congress. He also mentioned how significant this congress was to the studies of Latin American students and the advancement of their knowledge outside the lecture halls.



The Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana, H.E Daniel Garces Carabali, who was present for most days of the congress, was also thrilled to welcome attendees to the event and was satisfied with the turnout of the event. His office was proud to support advancing knowledge and experience shared between the Latin American and African continents. He was happy to have been a contributor to the historic moment.



The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, also rehushed the importance of the LASA congress on both continents, specifically the Colombian and Ghanaian relationship. He used the opportunity to appreciate and highlight some collaborative work between Ghana and Colombia in the past years and the enormous contribution of Colombia to Ghana. He emphasizes that:



"Ghana and Colombia share a common trait of resilience and a deep-seated commitment to justice. Our Mutual pursuit for reparation is not born out of resentment but to ensure collective responsibility to ensure a just and equitable world for future generations.



"I want to thank the government and the people of Colombia for their commitment to this issue; let us continue to engage in this important conversation with empathy, passion and a shared commitment to justice and reparations."



Also, the four-day spanning event included a detailed history of the LASA congress, its success and future outlook. The LASA President, Jo-Marie Burt, and the Former LASA President, Mara Viveros-Vigoya, shed some light on the impact of the congress on the academic, economic, political, social and strategic development of both countries. The highlight was the event's three-day plenary sessions by various Latin American scholars from different parts of the world. Speaking on vital topics like:



- Remembering African: tribulations and news of Panafricanism, what issues and challenges.



- Long-term violence and the drifts of fieldwork between Colombia and South Africa.



- Towards the Epistemic, analytical and critical agenda for Africa; A proposal from Latin America.



- The survival of African orality among Afro-Latinos. Its role in the marooning and construction of a culture of resistance.



- Film: Money, Freedom, A History of the CFA Franc



At the end of the event, attendees from various continents shared their experience of hospitality and connection with Ghanaians and some of its culture. The involvement of the traditional cultural groups from Ghana and Colombia added color, melodies, and vibrancy to the congress.