Collins Owusu Amankwaa slams Bawumia for using bullet proof buses

Politics of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Ashanti Regional campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential aspirant John Alan Kyerematen, Collins Owusu Amankwaa has lashed out at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for using bulletproof buses during his campaign to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He claims that the Vice President is using both financial and humanistic resources from the state to run for office, although his supporters and communicators contest that assertion.



Collins Owusu Amankwaa stated that although the Alan campaign was unconcerned with the Vice President's incumbency advantage, Bawumia and his team should not appear as though what they are saying is not true.



"The Vice President should stop deceiving Ghanaians. The bus he is using is not a normal bus it’s a bulletproof bus," he said.



"These things don't disturb us. But these are the facts. Dr. Bawumia is appreciating his position as president, and he (Bawumia) cannot dispute these facts," Collins Owusu Amankwaa told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9.



"Teams of government appointees and party leaders are constantly and frequently working on his behalf as they travel the country as a whole. Therefore, it is not about him; instead, he is actively campaigning across the country with the help of government workers in an effort to win over delegates," Collins Owusu Amankwaa said.





He said that because of the grassroots campaigning being conducted in support of the Vice President, participants felt compelled to support him.