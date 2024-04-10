Collins Ntim clarifies source of funds for Local Government University.

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Collins Augustine Ntim has stated that the construction of the Local Government University at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region is being funded by the Government of Ghana, through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).



The former deputy minister dismissed recent rumours claiming that the funds for the construction of the highly anticipated Local Government University in Akomadan were provided by the Ministry of Education. He clarified that the finances were solely sourced from the District Assembly Common Funds.



Stephen Ntim categorically dismissed the rumors, stating, "I want to assure the public that the funds for the construction of the Local Government University at Akomadan have been solely derived from the District Assembly Common Funds, under the administrator, Naa Toahie Addo-Lartey. I, therefore, urge individuals spreading false information to cease doing so and instead focus on supporting initiatives that aim to uplift our community and provide better educational opportunities for our youth."



The Offinso North member of Parliament emphasized that the District Assembly Common Funds were allocated specifically for developmental projects within the constituency, and the Local Government University stood as a testament to the assembly's dedication to the betterment of education in the region.



The Local Government University, which is set to be a state-of-the-art educational institution specializing in training future leaders in local governance and administration, has been a long-awaited project for the country.



The project includes the construction of four hostels with a 100-bed capacity each, a 1,200-capacity auditorium, 600-capacity lecture halls, and an astroturf among others.