General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Collins Dauda’s Nananom Radio Station robbed

The robbers broke into the local radio station building and made away with some assets

A radio station belonging to the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda, was robbed by some unknown persons during the weekend.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, the robbers broke into the local radio station building and made away with some assets.



The thieves, however, left behind the radio station's generator, chairs, console and transmitter.



The General Manager of Nananom radio, Eric Boateng who confirmed the news to the media says the incident has since been reported to the police.



Nananom Radio is said to have been offline for some time as it was shut down by the National Communications Authority for breaching license regulations.



However, Mr Collins Dauda at the time of the shutdown told the media that his radio station had settled all fees required by law and that the decision to close down the station came as a surprise.