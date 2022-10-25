Collective effort needed to fight galamsey - COKA

Politics of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

A Former Afigya Kwabre South constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known in public life as COKA wants all hands on deck in fighting illegal mining in Ghana.



COKA who appears worried over the recent spate of illegal mining(galamsey) has made a clarion call on Ghanaians to come together and fight the menace which has almost become a canker in the country.



Speaking on a radio interview on Monday, October 24, 2022, he said "We all have a role to play, as far as galamsey is concerned. None should be left out. Winning this war is not a man’s business. It requires collective efforts…chiefs, media, civilians, everybody; I mean all hands on deck. We must also not be party centered. Lest we lose the fight”.He maintains that mining is not a bad venture. However, it becomes problematic when the right procedures are not followed in acquiring license and in mining the mineral.



“Joel,-(pointing to the program host), we’re not saying it’s wrong of mine, No! We insist that people in this business go through the right channels. We’re losing our farms and water bodies to galamsey, that should be a source of worry. When it comes to galamsey, we’re all guilty until we stand up to it and fight it head on. I’m confident with this approach we’ll win together," he said.



Recently, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo have called for a non-partisan approach to fighting illegal mining in the country.