Collapsed church building was not caused by bomb - Eastern Regional Minister

Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour

Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour says the rescue mission working on the Church building collapse in Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region will keep working till Saturday.



Describing the incident as terrible, he said the death toll has now risen to 21 out of 29 victims retrieved.



He indicated that the rescue team is in a dilemma on the exact number of persons trapped.



He also refuted claims that the collapse was due to a bomb planted at the building, adding the building collapsed because the structures holding it were not strong.



The six-storey building collapsed whilst worshipers numbering about 60 had gathered to pray on Tuesday.



On Wednesday, nine dead bodies were exhumed from the debris.



The rescue team was made up of NADMO officials, Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the police, soldiers from jungle warfare, fire personnel, and local volunteers.



The Minister underscored the need for Ghanaians to use quality materials in building to avoid these kinds of accidents.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that building in Ghana should be done in accordance with the laws.

