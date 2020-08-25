General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Collapse your small parties and come home - Nana Yaa Jantuah to Nkrumahist

CPP General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General Secretary for the Conventions People’s Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Jantuah has called on pro-Nkrumahists around the country who are part of or own political parties to close down their parties and join the CPP.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban Tuesday, Madam Jantuah was of the view that it was time for the CPP and “I can hear the voice of God saying that.”



She said “I can not see how anyone will say he/she is an Nkrumahist and be somewhere else. So, whoever believes in the ideologies of Nkrumah should collapse whatever small party you have and come home.”



“Ghanaians deserve better and it’s about time the CPP is seen as the alternative to the duopoly that’s in existence.”



She added “before I went around, I thought the state of the CPP wasn’t good but when I went around, I realized the CPP needed a little push. You have young people who are very vibrant in the party.”



“We need to push the vibrancy in CPP into something that will help us win power. Everywhere we want, there were people urging us to pick ourselves up because they were ready to vote for us.”

