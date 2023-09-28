Collapse of banks unfortunate - Sam Pee Yalley

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: Kukah Alexander, Contributor

The President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professionals Forum, Hon. Sam Pee Yalley, has expressed his dismay over the decision by the Bank of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to collapse many indigenous Ghanaian banks in the country.



He believes that this decision was driven by political motivations rather than mismanagement of these banks.



According to him, the political culture of cronyism and favoritism under President Akuffo Addo's administration has contributed to this situation, benefiting those close to power rather than the economy.



He made these remarks during an appearance on the Adekyee Mu Nsem morning show on Ahotor FM in Accra. Hon. Sam Pee Yalley criticized the capital share of the new bank, Consolidated Bank of Ghana, established in place of the collapsed banks, describing it as inadequate.



Yalley strongly condemned the decision to collapse these Ghanaian banks, emphasizing its adverse impact on the economy and employment, as many jobs were lost as a result. He also voiced support for the #Occupy Bank of Ghana demonstration, believing it would send a clear message to the government to address alleged corruption issues in the country. He encouraged the youth to participate in the ongoing voter registration and vote out the NPP government, which he deemed incompetent.



Regarding the corruption scandal at the Bank of Ghana, Yalley called for the removal of the governor and the appointment of a competent replacement.



He dismissed claims that Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia poses a major threat to the NDC, stating that Bawumia is not even the current leader of the NPP. He suggested that Bawumia's performance alongside the current president would be the scorecard the NDC would use to evaluate his candidacy if he becomes the NPP flag bearer in the upcoming presidential primaries on November 4th.



Yalley reiterated the readiness of the NDC's flag bearer to defeat Bawumia in the election, emphasizing the issues of corruption and economic hardship facing Ghanaians.



Regarding Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP presidential primaries, Yalley speculated that this decision was not surprising, as it appeared that the party's power brokers had already decided to support Dr. Bawumia as the established candidate.



He believed that this was a scheme to shield their actions during the NPP government's eight-year administration, even though Alan had served the party well.