Collaboration needed to define Ghana-Cote d'Ivoire borders - Boundary Commission

General News of Monday, 17 April 2023

The National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, has attributed the removal of the international boundary pillar and the teak plantation between Ghana-Cote D’Ivoire to the activities of illegal mining.



The removal, according to him, has since raised concerns.



To address this challenge, Major General Kotia said the commission is jointly working with the Minerals Commission, the Forestry Commission and the Geological Survey Authority to device a plan of action.



In a report by 3news.com, he said that his outfit is also in talks with their Ivorian counterparts to jointly inspect and confirm the boundary lines and to put up new boundary pillars.



The commission, he added, has helped construct a feeder road along the boundary line to Dollar Power to aid in their inspections work.



The deputies of the minerals and the Forestry Commission have both expressed worries on the activities of illegal mining in the catchment area, the report added.



Samuel Tika of the Minerals Commission said they were prepared to work with the locals on how to regularize their activities because illegal mining was having an impact on their quality of life.



Sulemana Nyadia of the Forestry Commission, who stood in for the Deputy Minister for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, added that the agency will take action to address how the miners' operations were impacting the Mole National Park.



Speaking on behalf of the chief, a certain Mahammah Tayiru lamented on how the Dollar Power Community lost its inhabitants through the invasion of the warlord, Samoro. The land, according to him, has since been left untended to until it was later occupied by Ivorian farmers and herdsmen.



It was in 2013 that Mohammed Seidu, also known as Dollar Power, and his crew revitalized the neighbourhood after learning that Ivorians on the land were into illegal mining.



The Dollar Power Community, located in the northern part of Ghana, also called on the government to provide them with essential security and water supply.



In May 2023, the Ghana Boundary Commission and its Ivorian counterpart will meet to discuss the modalities of enhancing boundary security. The meeting will also be used as an avenue to raise funds for the construction of international boundary pillars to serve both countries, the report added.



NW/AE