Regional News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: GNA

Collaborate with traditional authorities for development - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised the youth to collaborate with traditional authorities to facilitate rapid socio-economic development in their jurisdictions.



He also entreated them to be law-abiding and endeavour to follow laid-down procedures in addressing their grievances rather than resorting to confrontations that could trigger violence and disturb national peace.



Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District, as part of his working visit to the Ahafo Region, President Akufo-Addo entreated the youth to cherish and jealously protect the prevailing peace of the nation.



President Akufo-Addo also inaugurated a-68-bed capacity ward, a-28 bed capacity children's ward and a two-storey doctors’ residence at the Kenyasi District Government Hospital constructed by the government with support from the Newmont Goldcorp Ahafo Mine Limited.



The President said the government acknowledged and recognised the contributions of the Newmont Goldcorp Ahafo Mine towards accessing quality health care delivery in the country and commended the multinational mining company in that regard.



President Akufo-Addo urged the youth in the area to cooperate with the mining company and use dialogue to settle seeming misunderstandings between them and the company.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.