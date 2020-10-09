General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Cocoa roads: Which newspaper can contain 260-page audit report – COCOBOD CEO to Mahama

Joseph Boahen Aidoo and John Dramani Mahama

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo has questioned the former President, John Dramani Mahama how his outfit can publish a 260-page audit report they conducted on cocoa roads.



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama wants the government to publish the audit report on cocoa roads.



Addressing locals at Bopa as part of his tour of the Western North Region, the former President said the sudden construction of roads with some few months to election is a ruse asking the government to produce the said report.



“They abandoned the projects because of sabotage and politics. Because they realized we are close to elections, they have started work on the roads again. I want to know where the audit report is. I am here at Bopa asking the NPP government to publish the audit reports on cocoa roads for everyone to see.”



“The laws of Ghana indicate that if a government starts a project and loses the elections, it is incumbent on the next government to continue with the projects. But this is not what we are seeing. When the NDC was voted out of power, there were a lot of contractors working on projects, but when this government took over, they halted all of them, saying it was auditing them. It has been four years now and I believe that even if it was the Bible we were reading, we would have covered from Genesis to Revelations by now,” he added.



But addressing the chiefs and people at Prestea-Nkwanta in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region as part of the Vice President’s two-day tour to the region, Mr Boahen Aidoo said it was impossible for his outfit to publish a 260-page audit report.



“President Nana Akufo-Addo did not cancel the cocoa roads project as former President Mahama has claimed. This is a 260-page report and I wonder which of the Dailies we can go to for them to publish this bulky report.



“The audit report is ready and available at the COCOBOD head office, anyone who is interested can get a copy, it is surprising that a government that leftover eight hundred million ghana cedis debt is now asking an audit report, he queried.



Mr Boahen Aidoo assured the gathering that his outfit (COCOBOD) has nothing to hide as far as the audit is concerned.





