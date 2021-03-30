‘Cocoa merchant’ arrested for allegedly shooting niece

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A man believed to be in his 80s is in the grips of the Apedwa Police in the Eastern Region, for allegedly shooting his niece.



The yet-to-be-identified man, according to popular preacher, Prophet Kumchacha, shot the niece dead over the weekend.



According to residents, the man after shooting the niece rushed into his room and threatened to shoot anyone who would come close to him.



This caused the residents to inform the police who rushed to the house to arrest him.



The cocoa merchant was said to have shot the niece for reasons yet to be determined.



