Cobbler jailed 10 years for having sex with minor in bathroom

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 April 2023

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old cobbler to 10 years imprisonment for having sex with a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom.



Kwabena Appiah is said to have seen the victim taking her bath and walking into the bathroom, asked the victim to bend down, and had sex with her from behind.



Charged with defilement, Appiah pleaded guilty.



The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Appiah on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.



Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario told the court that the complainant was a 39-year-old cleaner residing in Madina, Accra.



Chief Supt. Mario said the complainant and the accused person, now convict, resided in the same area.



The prosecution said the victim was a Junior HIGH School student.



It said on April 7, 2023, the complainant’s husband told her (complainant) that their daughter was “no longer a virgin”.



The prosecution said the complainant and her husband called the victim and she confirmed that she was not a virgin and that Appiah had had sex with her in the bathroom on April 5.



It said the complainant reported the matter to the Madina Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit and a Police Medical Report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care for the victim.



The prosecution said Appiah was nabbed and in his caution statement, he admitted the offence.