Coastal erosion ravages Ampenyi, urgent action required

Regional News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region:



In a distressing turn of events, the coastal community of Ampenyi, nestled between Elmina and Komenda in the Central Region, finds itself in the throes of a growing disaster.



Unabated coastal erosion has wreaked havoc, causing widespread destruction of property and disrupting the livelihoods of its residents.



The impact of this relentless assault by the sea has been particularly severe.



Properties ranging from a revered mosque to homes, stores for selling fishing gear, beach house frontage, and even the cherished coconut trees have not been spared.



The entire community is living under the looming threat of the sea, rendering fishermen unable to venture into their life-sustaining trade.



Residents, who are grappling with the dire consequences of the erosion, have voiced their concerns about the impending disaster.



In interviews, they stressed the urgent need for intervention and protection from relevant stakeholders, underscoring their vulnerability and the catastrophic impact on their lives.



Kofi Armah, a resident lamented, "Our lives are at stake, our properties are vanishing into the sea, and our ability to sustain ourselves through fishing is seriously compromised. We urgently need the attention and support of the government and concerned authorities".



The root of this crisis appears to stem from the absence of adequate sea defenses.



Ampenyi, situated between Elmina and Komenda, is now bearing the brunt of coastal erosion.



Elmina and Komenda have protective sea defenses in place, but the displaced sea appears to be finding its way to Ampenyi, intensifying the turmoil.



In light of these developments, residents and community leaders are calling upon relevant stakeholders, including the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) Municipal Assembly, the Ministry of Works and Housing, and the Member of Parliament for KEEA, Samuel Atta Mills, to swiftly address the deteriorating situation.



Sea defense infrastructure is identified as a paramount solution to shield Ampenyi from further devastation and ensure the safety and livelihoods of its residents.



The plight of Ampenyi serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by coastal communities in the region.



Immediate action is imperative to mitigate the destruction and secure the future of this resilient but beleaguered community.



The affected residents continue to hope for a coordinated response that will fortify their coastline and safeguard their lives and property from the relentless forces of the sea.