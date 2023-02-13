Coalition of National Youth Organizers laud NYA for Youth Empowerment Workshops

Regional News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: Sir Kofi

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers have chance on an Artisanship training workshop being organized by the National Youth Authority with the aim of empowering the Youth.



We are by this release applauding them for this all important and timely intervention.



The Coalition of National Youth Organizers have been concerned about the rate of unemployment among the Youth, Particularly those who were and are unable to access Tertiary education and secondary schools for too long.



Today we can say this workshops being organized by the National Youth Authority is going to curb one Security threat which is Unemployment.



We also believe that this workshops which has more room for women will reduce the vulnerability our sisters become at the mercy of men because of Financial difficulties.



The Models which we have learn includes Dressmaking, Hairdressing, Cosmetology and satellite dish Installation and is targeting A total of 1000 beneficiaries in it's first phase will a new life and a future to the Beneficiaries.



Again we believe that, this workshops can be a trainer of trainee workshops where the beneficiaries will not only learn to earn a living but can pass what they are learning unto others.



This Workshops is timely and important looking at the economic situation we find ourselves in as a country.



We are calling on the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo to empower the National Youth Authority to embark on many of such workshop, by introducing more new models.



This will not only take the burden of the government wage bill, because they will not be paid by government, but will also bring in more Taxes.



Artisanship fix the deficit in the every day services and Ghanaian needs this Workshops , it is timely in readying personnel.