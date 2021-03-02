Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Co-tenant arrested over murder of construction worker at Kuntenase

Police retrieved weapons suspected to have been used to commit the murder from the suspect

A co-tenant of the 37-year-old construction worker Godfred Oppong who was shot dead at Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region has been arrested.



Police also retrieved a weapon from the suspect believed to have been used in committing the act over what is to be ascertained.



MyNewsGh.com on Monday, March 1, 2021, broke the story of how the deceased was shot at close range and killed by the assailant.



Assemblyman for the area Paul Owusu who confirmed the incident said: “I was called and informed that someone had been shot. On arrival at the Police station, the owner of the house where the deceased lived was also there to lodge a complaint. We went to the scene and confirmed the incident.



“I was told he had lived there for a year and did any construction-related work. I wanted to find out if he had problems with anyone, but everyone spoke well of him. He had on only a pair of shorts when he was killed.”



An eyewitness Sylvester Antwi-Boasiako also revealed the incident occurred at about 6:30 am on Monday, March 1, 2021.



“We were in the house, I was even preparing for work this morning when suddenly we head a gunshot. Suddenly I heard people wailing from that direction only to be told he came out to urinate and was shot by the unknown gunmen”, he narrated.



The suspect who is a mason is currently in the custody of the police assisting with investigations after a spent shell of the weapon was also found in his possession.