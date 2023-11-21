Cluster headaches: The agonizing mystery of the suicide headache - Dr Simon Badu

Health News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: Simon Badu, Contributor

Often referred to as the "suicide headache," cluster headaches are a crippling and mysterious neurological disorder that causes excruciating pain for people who experience them. Cluster headaches are among the most painful and can cause severe disruptions to one's life.



This essay aims to raise awareness and knowledge of cluster headaches, a devastating ailment, by delving into their realm and examining their causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and management.



One uncommon and severe kind of primary headache disease is cluster headaches. Their propensity to manifest in clusters or cycles, wherein patients undergo recurrent episodes of excruciating pain interspersed with intervals of relief, is how they acquire their moniker. Though it can also affect women, men are more commonly affected by this illness.



Although the precise etiology of cluster headaches is still unknown, anomalies in the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that controls the autonomic nervous system, sleep-wake cycles, and the body's internal clock, are thought to be the cause. Cluster headache causes might differ from person to person, including things like alcohol, certain meals, smoking, and irregular sleep schedules.

The following are some of the unique symptoms of cluster headaches:



1. Severe Pain: This type of pain is intense, scorching, stabbing, or sometimes referred to as a "hot poker in the eye." Usually, the discomfort is centered around the eye or temple on one side of the head.



2. Unilateral Pain: This type of pain is usually localized and can shift from one side to the other during an assault.



3. Prolonged Duration: Cluster headaches typically last anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours.



4. Frequent Attacks: Victims may endure one or more attacks in a day or a week, with attacks occasionally happening daily at the same time.



5. Concomitant Symptoms: People may have drooping eyelids, runny or congested nose on the afflicted side, red or tearful eyes, and restlessness or anxiety during an attack.



Since the symptoms of cluster headaches often mimic those of other headache conditions, a healthcare practitioner must carefully evaluate patients to make the diagnosis. Imaging tests, such as an MRI or CT scan, might be used by a neurologist or headache specialist to rule out alternative headache causes. Monitoring the attacks' duration, frequency, and features can also help with diagnosis.



Although there is no known treatment for cluster headaches, there are several ways to lessen the intensity and frequency of attacks, such as:



1. Abortive Medications: Oxygen therapy and triptans can help halt a persistent cluster headache.



2. Preventive Medication: During a cluster period, doctors may prescribe medications such as lithium, corticosteroids, or verapamil to lessen the number and intensity of episodes.



3. Lifestyle Modifications: Reducing the likelihood of cluster headaches can be achieved by staying away from well-known triggers including alcohol and heavy smoking.



4. Nerve Stimulation: When non-invasive therapies prove unproductive, deep brain stimulation or occipital nerve stimulation may be explored.



Many times called the "suicide headache," cluster headaches are an extremely painful and incapacitating neurological disorder that afflicts thousands of people globally. To help those who have these excruciating attacks, it is essential to comprehend their causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and available treatments.



The lives of those affected by this excruciating ailment can be improved and the mysteries surrounding cluster headaches can be solved with the support of further research and increased awareness.