Clueless NPP wasted 4 years snoring and doing nothing – Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has accused the New Patriotic Party(NPP) of being clueless about the governance of the country.



According to him, this is the reason the ruling government is currently implementing NDC ideas.



He made this known when he spoke in an interview with Accra-based UTV, monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said prior to the launch of their manifesto, the NPP said the NDC did not have a message hence the delay in the launch of their manifesto among other accusations.



But after the NDC launched its campaign, the message put across dominated discussions across the country and even caused some reforms in the country.



Citing the halting of the Public University Bill which the NDC’s flagbearer has said he will scrap as an example of the changes the People Manifesto has brought into the country, Ofosu-Ampofo said the NPP is out on its way to opposition because it lacks ideas.



In his words, “When the NPP launched their manifesto, they said we don’t have a message. But when they launched their manifesto, no one could tell what was in their manifesto. When we launched our manifesto, it has become the talk of town and the government keeps implementing our ideas."



"A point of reference is the halting of the Public Universities Bill which we said we were going to scrap when we come. The government has since halted its implementation,” he added.



He noted that the NPP has only two months left out of the four years Ghanaians gave them and they cannot implement NDC ideas in the short period thus, the people of Ghana will kick them out so that the NDC can come back and offer better leadership.





