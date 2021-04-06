Close down TV stations that advertise ‘money rituals’ – Ursula Owusu told

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A security Analyst Mr Adib Sani has suggested to the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority (NCA) to close down television stations that advertise ‘money rituals’.



In his view, the closure of these stations will ensure that the youth of this country are not lured into the practice of getting rich quickly without hard work.



His comments follow the killing of a 10-year-old boy allegedly by two teenagers at Kasoa for rituals. Two young men, aged 18 and 19, are currently in police grips assisting investigation for allegedly murdering the 10-year-old boy for rituals in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.



The deceased, only identified as Ishmael, was found dead in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamptey in the same Municipality.



Mr Adib Sani blamed this development on television stations that allow ‘ritual’ men to advertise their services on their platforms.



“Close down TV stations that advertise rituals,” he said in an interview on TV3.



Meanwhile, the father of the deceased Frank Mensah Abdallah, while speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, April 5, charged the security agencies to be up and doing to ensure justice for his late son else “I will take the law into my hands and seek justice for my late son”.



Mr Abdallah told the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “I had returned from a long trip after I had left home for Oti Region, early hours of that Saturday.



“My son together with the whole family had our breakfast. I later retired to my bed because I was exhausted after my long trip from Oti Region to Kasoa. A few minutes later I was abruptly woken up to be told that my son has been killed.”