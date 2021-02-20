General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Close down LGBTQI office now - Catholic Church to Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, GCBC, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to close down the newly-opened Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) office in Ghana.



According to the president of the GCBC, Most Reverend Philip K. Naameh the existence of the LGBTQI agenda is a “complete disorder of the fundamental law of God in creating man and woman” hence the need for it to be shut down.



In a press statement, he emphasized that the Catholic Church would only continue to recognize marriages between a man and a woman.



“The LGBTQI is a clear departure from God’s purpose of creation because the woman was not created to be an object of pleasure for man,” he said adding that the Catholic as a Church would only continue to recognize marriages between a man and a woman to ensure that God’s purpose of creation is materialized.



The group also urged the Executive and Legislature never to be “cowed down or to succumb to the pressure to legalize the rights of LGBTQIs in Ghana.”



Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning was commended for continuously championing the crusade against homosexuality.



