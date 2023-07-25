Climate change stakeholders call for concerted efforts to cushion severe impacts

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speakers at a climate change conference held at Ho, the Volta Regional capital of Ghana, have called for a more proactive action by key actors to reduce the impacts of environmental and climate change menace among the vulnerable in deprived communities.



They observed that decisions at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) over the years and policy frameworks instituted by governments are not yielding the desired results of easing the plight of the poor in many African countries.



The five-day international session with delegates from African countries was organized on the platform of the 3rd biennial Conference of the Pan African Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship (PAPMF) in collaboration with All African Conference of Churches (AACC). The theme for the conference was “African Presbyterian Men in action against Climate Change”.



Delivering the keynote address during the opening of the conference, the Deputy Director of Climate Change and Environment at Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST), Mr. Raymond Ohene Ofori expressed worry about increasing adverse impact of climate vulnerability in many deprived communities.



He called on governments of African countries to ensure that their policies and climate actions produce the desired benefits of climate resilience, social justice and equitable distribution of resources.



He also underscored the need for increased investments in climate change adaptation initiatives, including empowering susceptible communities with knowledge, resources and tools to adapt to changing climate menace.



Mr. Ohene Ofori therefore urged members of the Pan African Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship to serve as dedicated advocates against reckless climate and environmental behavioral practices in conformity with the Conference theme.



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col (Rtd.) Bliss Divine Agbeko identified lack of funding support, non-compliance and ineffective enforcement of laws as some factors contributing to climate vulnerability.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col (Rtd.) Agbeko, also the Chairman of African Faith Actors Network on Climate Justice urged industrialized countries, relevant national and international agencies, and as well as traditional authorities to rise to their responsibilities of promoting climate justice and cushioning the plight of the disadvantaged in society.







The Paramount Chief of Avatime Traditional Area in the Ho-West District of Volta Region of Ghana, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, expressed concern at the reckless deforestation and degradation of the environment and ecological system, particularly tourism sites.



He called for the establishment of effective working relationship between the traditional authorities and government regulatory agencies to promote the needed behavioral change.









Earlier in an address, the President of Pan African Presbyterian Men’s Fellowship, Rev. Gaheru Kaira entreated religious organizations and other civil society organizations to demonstrate more commitment towards mitigating adverse of climate change.



“We need to join in homegrown land restoration initiatives as exemplified in Ghana’s Cocoa Belt and Kenya’s Green Belt,” he emphasized.